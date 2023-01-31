Smart (ankle) said Tuesday that he's without a clear timeline to return to game action and acknowledged the possibility that he could remain out through the All-Star break, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Back on Jan. 24, Smart said he was hopeful to return from the sprained right ankle in 1-to-2 weeks, but just seven days later, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year spoke less optimistically about his health. Given that he has yet to resume any on-court work, Smart no longer appears poised to return within the two-week estimate he initially provided, and unless he's able to show tangible improvement in his recovery over the next handful of days, the Celtics could choose to err on the side of caution and keep him sidelined through the mid-February break. Smart's ongoing absence should continue to open up a few extra minutes each for Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams.