Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unflattering line despite defensive efforts

Smart contributed just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smart did a bit of everything once again Monday but was far from spectacular in the loss to Cleveland. After a magnificent Game Two, Smart has had two sub-par efforts in a row as the Celtics continue to struggle on the road. Game Five is back in Boston and Smart will undoubtedly be looking to feed off the crowd as he looks to turn things around for both himself and the team.