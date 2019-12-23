Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unlikely for Christmas Day
Coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Smart (eyes) is unlikely to be available for the Celtics' Christmas Day matchup with the Raptors, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart is still trying to move past a serious infection to both of his eyes, with the condition causing him to miss each of the Celtics' last six games. Stevens noted that Smart is doing better and was able to take part in some shooting drills Sunday, but the guard is still expected to need at least a few more days to regain conditioning before he's ready to return to game action.
