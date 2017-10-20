Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unlikely to play Friday

Head coach Brad Stevens said Smart (ankle) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the 76ers.

The severity of Smart's injury is currently unknown, but with the Celtics playing their third game this week already, holding him out of Friday's contest isn't too much of a surprise. In Smart's absence, Terry Rozier could get the start in the backcourt but will likely see extended minutes regardless, with rookie Semi Ojeleye also potentially seeing added minutes Friday. Smart's next opportunity to return won't be until Tuesday, so he'll have plenty of time to nurse the injury.