Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unlikely to play Monday

Smart (thigh) described himself as "unlikely to play" in Monday's game against Atlanta, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Smart, who's dealing with a thigh bruise after being nailed in the quad by Joel Embiid in Saturday's win over Philadelphia, can be considered doubtful for Monday until the team officially rules him out. Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green and Romeo Langford are all candidates to see expanded roles in Smart's stead.