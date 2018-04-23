Celtics' Marcus Smart: Upgraded to questionable for Game 5
Smart (thumb) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.
Reports over the weekend suggested Smart would meet with a doctor to potentially get back on the floor for Game 6, but he's apparently made substantial progress in the last few days -- at least enough to warrant the "questionable" tag. It's still very much unclear if Smart will be cleared, but the Celtics should issue some sort of update following shootaround Tuesday morning. Smart hasn't played in more than a calendar month, last taking the court in a loss to the Pacers on March 11.
