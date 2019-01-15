Celtics' Marcus Smart: Upgraded to questionable

Smart (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Smart was listed as doubtful and ultimately ended up sitting out of Monday's contest, so it's good to see that he has a better chance to take the court at home with the Raptors coming to town. Expect another update on his status closer to tip, but if he can't go, Jaylen Brown figures to draw another start at shooting guard.

