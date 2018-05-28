Celtics' Marcus Smart: Wants to stay in Boston
Smart and the Celtics have both expressed interest in him rejoining the team next season, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart heads into the offseason as a restricted free agent, and fresh off a Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, both Smart and general manager Danny Ainge expressed clear interest in one another during their exit interviews Monday. That's all well and good, but as time passes, finding a way to fit him onto the payroll might be an issue unless the Celtics would be willing to dip into the luxury tax.
