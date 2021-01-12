Smart and the Celtics won't play Wednesday against Orlando after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Celtics also had games Sunday (vs. MIA) and Tuesday (vs. CHI) postponed, so this will be the third consecutive game nixed by the league. For the time being, Boston does not have the required eight players necessary for games to take place.
