Celtics' Marcus Smart: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win

Smart supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.

Smart had combined to score just six points across the last two contests, but he has handed out exactly seven assists in three of the last four games. Overall Smart is a pretty steady distributor but an inconsistent scorer, though his main responsibility is to thwart the opposing team's best perimeter threat on the defensive end. As a result, he's only a viable option in deep leagues.