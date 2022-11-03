Smart contributed 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to Cleveland.

After a somewhat disappointing performance against the Wizards on Sunday, Smart bounced back in Wednesday's overtime loss by posting season-high marks in scoring and rebounds. His three-point shooting remained an area for improvement against Cleveland, as he's now shooting just 22 percent from beyond the arc to begin the year. However, he's scored in double figures on four occasions and has averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.6 minutes per game early in the 2022-23 campaign.