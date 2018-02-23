Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will be available Friday
Smart (quad/hand) will be available Friday against the Pistons and will be on a minutes restriction, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Smart had been dealing with a laceration on his hand before the All-Star break, but he was held out of Thursday's practice with a bruised quad. The second ailment was never considered to be serious and, as expected, the Oklahoma State product will be an option off the bench for coach Brad Stevens for the first time since Jan. 23.
