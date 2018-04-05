Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will be re-evaluated next week
Smart (thumb) will be re-evaluated next week, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports. At that time, an update timetable for his return will likely be provided.
According to Himmelsbach, Smart returning for the conference semifinals seems like the most likely scenario. However, with the team losing Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season, the road to get that far in the playoffs is much more difficult. Regardless, if he's ready by then, he'd likely be in line for a huge role in the backcourt. More information should be provided after he meets with doctors.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to return in 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out through rest of regular season•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially ruled out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: To see hand specialist•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Leads team in assists on Sunday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...