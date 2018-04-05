Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will be re-evaluated next week

Smart (thumb) will be re-evaluated next week, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports. At that time, an update timetable for his return will likely be provided.

According to Himmelsbach, Smart returning for the conference semifinals seems like the most likely scenario. However, with the team losing Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season, the road to get that far in the playoffs is much more difficult. Regardless, if he's ready by then, he'd likely be in line for a huge role in the backcourt. More information should be provided after he meets with doctors.