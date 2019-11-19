Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will be re-evaluated Tuesday

Smart (ankle) will be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine a timeline for his return.

Smart suffered a sprained right ankle during Monday's matchup, though the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious at this point. After the game, coach Brad Stevens noted that Smart's ankle wasn't all that swollen, which is certainly positive news. The team should have a better idea of his availability moving forward following Tuesday's evaluation.

More News
Our Latest Stories