Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will come off bench in opener
Smart will come off the bench in Tuesday's regular-season opener against Cleveland.
As it stands, Jaylen Brown will get the nod in the starting lineup during the regular season. However, the two will likely see similar minutes, and with coach Brad Stevens known to tinker with his lineups, it's certainly possible Smart will move into the starting lineup at some point during the season.
