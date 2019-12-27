Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will have minutes restricted
Smart (eye) will be on a minutes restriction when he returns, which should happen Saturday against the Raptors, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Smart has been battling an eye infection for nearly the entire month of December, so it's not all that surprising to hear that the Celtics will closely monitor his minutes in his first game back. He figures to come off the bench Saturday, assuming he gains clearance to play.
