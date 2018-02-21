Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will make return Friday

Smart (hand) will practice with the Celtics on Wednesday and has been cleared to make his return to game action Friday against the Pistons, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart has hasn't played in nearly a calendar month after suffering what was apparently a pretty severe laceration to his hand in late-January, but he'll rejoin the team Wednesday and should be available in his usual role off the bench Friday night. Smart had been averaging just under 28 minutes per game prior to the injury, and his return will likely cut into the respective workloads of Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye.