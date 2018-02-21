Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will make return Friday
Smart (hand) will practice with the Celtics on Wednesday and has been cleared to make his return to game action Friday against the Pistons, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart has hasn't played in nearly a calendar month after suffering what was apparently a pretty severe laceration to his hand in late-January, but he'll rejoin the team Wednesday and should be available in his usual role off the bench Friday night. Smart had been averaging just under 28 minutes per game prior to the injury, and his return will likely cut into the respective workloads of Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots during practice•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't return before All-Star Break•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: To be re-evaluated Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rules self out through All-Star break•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to miss two-game road trip•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out another 10-to-14 days•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...