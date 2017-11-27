Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will move back to bench Monday

Smart will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Pistons, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart picked up the start at shooting guard on Saturday in place of Jaylen Brown (personal), posting an efficient 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes. However, Brown has since rejoined the team and will take back his spot in the top unit, pushing Smart to his typical bench role. Despite the demotion, Smart shouldn't see a drastic decrease in his playing time considering he's averaging 30.7 minutes per game.