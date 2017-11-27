Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will move back to bench Monday
Smart will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Pistons, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart picked up the start at shooting guard on Saturday in place of Jaylen Brown (personal), posting an efficient 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes. However, Brown has since rejoined the team and will take back his spot in the top unit, pushing Smart to his typical bench role. Despite the demotion, Smart shouldn't see a drastic decrease in his playing time considering he's averaging 30.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Helps in win despite scoring only one point•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearly double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Near triple double during blow out win in Orlando•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.