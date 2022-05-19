Smart (foot) is officially available for Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Smart was forced to miss the Celtics' Game 1 loss due to a right foot sprain. The guard will see a full workload with no restrictions as coach Ime Udoka shares that Smart and teammate Al Horford (COVID-19) are full-go. Smart is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 36.5 minutes of action in the 2022 playoffs so far. Expect the guard 28-year-old guard to return to the starting lineup.