Smart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Heat.

Smart was sidelined for Game 4 after rolling his right ankle during Game 3, but he'll be back in action Wednesday as the Celtics look to take a 3-2 series lead over Miami. In the two games he's appeared in this series, Smart has averaged 20.0 points, 9.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds across 38.5 minutes per contest.