Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play off the bench Thursday
Smart (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, but will come off the bench Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Smart has missed the last two games while nursing an ankle injury and he'll be eased back into the swing of things off the bench Thursday. Coach Brad Stevens indicated that Smart will be likely be limited to around 4-to-5 minutes per quarter, so it appears his playing time may max out around 20 minutes if everything feels good. That likely makes him someone to avoid for now in terms of his fantasy value, though he should be back to a full workload at some point over the next few games.
