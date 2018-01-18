Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play, start Thursday
Smart (illness) has been cleared to play and will start at point guard in Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Smart dealt with an illness on Wednesday, but with another night off for rest, he feels better and will take the court as usual. The Celtics are set to be without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), so Smart should have added ball-handling responsibility and could see a slight uptick in his overall workload. That said, Smart has already averaged 30.4 minutes per game this season, so it will likely only be a few extra minutes. Terry Rozier is also a candidate to see extended run, though it will be Smart that picks up the start in Irving's place.
