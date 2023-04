Smart (back) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against Atlanta, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Smart has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up despite a lower back contusion he suffered during Game 3. Through the first three matchups of the opening-round series, the veteran point guard has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.