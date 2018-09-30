Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play Sunday vs. Hornets
Smart (personal) has rejoined the Celtics and will play in Sunday's preseason matchup with the Hornets, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Smart missed Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets due to a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team. He'll slot in as depth in the backcourt, but he may not see a huge workload considering it's just an exhibition contest. Smart is expected to battle Terry Rozier for backcourt minutes off the bench this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Not with team Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Re-signs with Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearing deal with Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Wants to stay in Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Woeful shooting during ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 33 minutes in Game 6 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...