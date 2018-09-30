Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play Sunday vs. Hornets

Smart (personal) has rejoined the Celtics and will play in Sunday's preseason matchup with the Hornets, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Smart missed Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets due to a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team. He'll slot in as depth in the backcourt, but he may not see a huge workload considering it's just an exhibition contest. Smart is expected to battle Terry Rozier for backcourt minutes off the bench this season.