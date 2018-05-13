Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play through sore finger Sunday

Smart will play through a sore ring finger during Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The finger is on his shooting hand, which could hurt both his ball-handling and scoring ability. That makes him a slightly more risky DFS play for Sunday's slate, though it doesn't sound like it will have much of an impact on his overall workload.

