Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play through sore finger Sunday
Smart will play through a sore ring finger during Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The finger is on his shooting hand, which could hurt both his ball-handling and scoring ability. That makes him a slightly more risky DFS play for Sunday's slate, though it doesn't sound like it will have much of an impact on his overall workload.
