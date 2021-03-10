Smart (calf) will practice Wednesday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.
Smart is still expected to be out Thursday against the Nets, but practicing is a good sign for a return sooner than later. More information may emerge once practice concludes, or on Thursday during the league's first injury report.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Likely out first game after break•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hopes to return after break•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains without timetable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Return not imminent•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Likely to miss 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to miss 1-to-2 weeks•