Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart will miss a 10th straight game due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday against the Pistons, which is Boston's final contest before the All-Star break. It looks like the Celtics will be without a majority of their regular starters Tuesday, so they could have a skeleton crew against the Bucks, who are only 1.5 games back of Boston for first place in the East.