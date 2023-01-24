Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Miami, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart will miss both halves of the Celtics' current back-to-back set due to a right ankle sprain. His initial X-rays returned negative, which suggests the injury isn't too severe, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to return. Smart's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Knicks. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) also remains out, so Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are candidates for increased roles again.