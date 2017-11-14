Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will return to bench role Tuesday

Smart will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart picked up the start on Saturday in place of the ailing Kyrie Irving (face), tallying 14 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 32 minutes. However, Irving's been fitted for a mask and will return to his usual spot in the starting lineup Tuesday, forcing Smart back to the bench. All that being said, Smart's demotion to the bench shouldn't have an impact on his playing time, considering he was already averaging 30.1 minutes off the bench prior to Saturday's contest.