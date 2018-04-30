Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Monday

Smart will draw the start Monday against the 76ers in place of the injured Jaylen Brown, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

With Jaylen Brown out of Monday's game with a hamstring injury, Marcus Smart will jump into the starting five. Smart has played in just three games since a thumb injury caused him to miss Boston's 19 previous games. He's averaging 27.7 minutes in those three playoff games, however Brown's absence will likely lead to an increased role Monday. If Brown is forced to miss more action, Smart would likely continue to start in his place.