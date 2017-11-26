Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Saturday

Smart will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, MassLive.com reports.

With both Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown out of action Saturday, Smart will move into the lineup at shooting guard, while Daniel Theis will start in place of Morris. Smart has struggled on a historic level as a shooter this season, hitting just 26.5 percent of his 10.1 field goal attempts per game, including 24.4 percent from three.