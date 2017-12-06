Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Wednesday
Smart will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to Jaylen Brown (eye) being sidelined, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.
Though Smart has been coming off the pine, he's still seeing 30.7 minutes per game this season and averaging 9.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. So, while he may see an increase in usage with Brown gone, it's possible he doesn't see much more time on the court than usual.
