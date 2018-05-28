Celtics' Marcus Smart: Woeful shooting during ECF Game 7 loss

Smart eked out four points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 87-79 ECF Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smart's ugly shooting line contributed to a stagnant Celtic offense that shot only 34 percent from the field. Youngsters Smart, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown shot a combined 8-for-42. Sunday night was possibly Marcus Smart's last game in a Celtic uniform. He'll enter the off-season as a restricted free agent and knows Boston needs minutes to both develop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and leverage returning stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. It remains to be seen if another NBA squad will lavish Smart with a difficult to match contract offer. On the positive, Smart displays game changing defensive skills, is versatile enough to play three different positions, and racks up a surprising amount of assists. But Smart continues to struggle with his shot, shooting 37 percent from the field during his four seasons in Boston.