Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't be suspended
Smart will not be suspended for his altercation with the Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry during Saturday's game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The league will fine Smart $35,000, but the defensive-minded guard won't be subject to any additional discipline, so expect him to be in action Monday night against the Heat. Over his previous 10 games, Smart is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
