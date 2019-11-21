Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't have minutes limit
Smart won't have a minutes limit in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Smart won't have a minutes limit despite being listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain. Given that he won't be limited, Smart should approach his season-long averages of 11.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 31.5 minutes.
