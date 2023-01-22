Smart is listed as out for Monday's game against the Magic with a right ankle sprain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart will miss at least one contest due to the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday's win over the Raptors, even though his initial X-rays returned negative. The Celtics seem content to evaluate Smart's status on a game-by-game basis for the moment, so he can be viewed questionable, at best, for Tuesday's matchup in Miami. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is also out Monday, likely leaving Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in line to cover all of the minutes at point guard.