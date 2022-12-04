Smart (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Smart will sit out the first half of the Celtics' back-to-back set due to a hip contusion. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard are both candidates for increased roles.
