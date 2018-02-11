Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't return before All-Star Break
Smart (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers and Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Smart has been sidelined for the past two weeks with his hand laceration. Though he wasn't expected to play this week the team was holding out hope that he'd make a return before the All-Star Break. Coach Brad Stevens said the hope was for Smart to return after the break, but wouldn't go so far as to guarantee when Smart would return. Look for Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye to continue to see an increase in minutes while Smart is sidelined.
