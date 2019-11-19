Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't return
Smart won't return to Monday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart's injury didn't look good initially, so it's unsurprising that he's been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Javonte Green and Brad Wanamaker could see more minutes as a result.
