Smart's (ankle) X-rays returned negative, and he's deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's game at Orlando, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Smart had to be helped off the floor during Saturday's game against the Raptors after spraining his ankle while coming around a screen. It's encouraging that his X-rays returned negative, but the fact he needed X-rays in the first place suggests he's in significant pain. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the guard misses extended time.