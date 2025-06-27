Shulga was selected by the Celtics with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard capped a five-year collegiate career in impressive fashion in 2024-25, taking home Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year honors while averaging 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest in 35 games for VCU. Perhaps more notably, Shulga converted at an efficient 38.7 percent from three-point range on 2.1 attempts per contest, and his ability to knock down open looks while serving as a secondary playmaker will likely be the key to him carving out a role at the NBA level. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, Shulga will sign a two-way contract with Boston, so he'll likely see most of his playing time in his first professional season in the G League with the Maine Celtics.