Celtics' Max Strus: Lands two-way with Celtics

Strus has agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reports.

Strus, voted onto the 2018-19 All-Big East team, didn't get picked during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with DePaul, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 37.4 minutes.

