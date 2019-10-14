Celtics' Max Strus: Scores team-high 14 points Sunday
Strus totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over Cleveland.
Strus came out firing Sunday, going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, living up to his reputation as a lights-out shooter. Hot on the heels of his two-year contract, Strus demonstrated why the Celtics are keen to keep him around. Nights like this are going to be few and far between, although, his ability to score the ball could see him pop into the rotation from time-to-time.
More News
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...