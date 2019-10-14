Strus totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over Cleveland.

Strus came out firing Sunday, going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, living up to his reputation as a lights-out shooter. Hot on the heels of his two-year contract, Strus demonstrated why the Celtics are keen to keep him around. Nights like this are going to be few and far between, although, his ability to score the ball could see him pop into the rotation from time-to-time.