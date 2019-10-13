Celtics' Max Strus: Signs two-year deal with Celtics
Strus signed a two-year NBA contract with the Celtics on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Strus was on a two-way deal, but he'll now be converted to an NBA contract, which includes a partial-guarantee for the 2019-20 season. Even so, the DePaul product will likely spend much of the year in the G League.
