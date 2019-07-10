Celtics' Max Strus: Turns in solid bench showing
Strus (undisclosed) finished with 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes in Tuesday's summer league matchup with Denver.
Strus was held out of Saturday's clash for unknown reasons, but he appears healthy and pieced together a solid bench performance Tuesday night. He was efficient with his shot selection and contributed across the board in a 95-82 victory.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...