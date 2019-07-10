Celtics' Max Strus: Turns in solid bench showing

Strus (undisclosed) finished with 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes in Tuesday's summer league matchup with Denver.

Strus was held out of Saturday's clash for unknown reasons, but he appears healthy and pieced together a solid bench performance Tuesday night. He was efficient with his shot selection and contributed across the board in a 95-82 victory.