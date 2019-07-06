Celtics' Max Strus: Won't play Saturday
Strus is out for Saturday's summer league contest against the 76ers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports. He is expected to play Monday.
It's not clear what's holding out Strus, but it doesn't appear to be serious. He should be good to go for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers.
