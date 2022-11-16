Kabengele totaled 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Tuesday against Long Island.
Kabengele has turned in back-to-back performances of 20 or more points, and he set a new top mark on the season with three made triples in a 117-111 victory. He's averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks through his first four games of the 2022-23 campaign.
