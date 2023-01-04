Kabengele had 20 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.
Kabengele turned in a neat shooting line, and he also secured a team-high 14 rebounds. He's now registered a double-double in three straight contests.
