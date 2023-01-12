Kabengele finished with 29 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes Tuesday against Grand Rapids.

Kabengele had his way in the 132-115 victory, as he only missed two of 14 attempts from the field. He also packed the stat sheet by recording a block and steal for his fifth straight matchup. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks through seven regular-season appearances.