Kabengele totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes Friday against College Park.

Kabengele shot with efficiency from the field and secured a double-double with his work on the boards. He's now tallied a double-double in back-to-back matchups but saw his shot volume decrease after hoisting up 19 attempts from the field Wednesday against Capital City.